Underground utility construction work on Ukiah streetscape project to start early due to shelter in place order

MENDOCINO Co., 4/26/20 — A portion of the planned work on the Ukiah Streetscape Project will now begin early so that work crews can take advantage of the decreased traffic and pedestrians during the ongoing shelter in the place order, the City of Ukiah has announced. The work on underground utilities is now planned to begin on Monday, April 27, and will go on six days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, with work scheduled to be completed by May 10.

The underground utility work will take place on Perkins and Stanley Streets, and vehicle traffic will be closed on these streets beginning Monday, April 27 until May 10. There is some dust and noise expected, but there is no night work planned, and pedestrian access is expected to be maintained at all times. The City of Ukiah has explained the changes as a way to “to take advantage of the reduced traffic and the business closures during the Shelter In Place Order,” and “significantly reduce impacts to the surrounding businesses and the community.”

You can read our previous coverage of the project here. Here’s the announcement from the City of Ukiah:

Important: This update includes a significant change from the previous schedule.

In order to take advantage of the reduced traffic and the business closures during the Shelter In Place Order, we have moved the underground utility work on Perkins and Standley Streets up to next week. Although we’re providing less advance notice than we’d like, the revised schedule will significantly reduce impacts to the surrounding businesses and the community. This work is expected to be completed by May 8th. Please see below for more details:

Potholing will continue through Saturday, April 25 th from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Underground utility construction will begin on Monday, April 27th from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Standley and Perkins between State and School Streets.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where will the work occur? Potholing will be conducted throughout the project area. Underground utility work will take place on Standley and Perkins between State and School Streets.

What are the construction days/hours? This week’s construction hours will be Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Will there be night work? No. There is no night work scheduled this week.

Will there be dust and noise? Yes. There will be some dust and ongoing disruptive noise.

Will there be road closures? YES. STANDLEY AND PERKINS BETWEEN STATE AND SCHOOL STREETS WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC FOR UNDERGROUND UTILITY WORK BEGINNING MONDAY, APRIL 27th. (This work is expected to be complete by May 10th). Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, as will access to all businesses. Please continue to support our local businesses!

Will there be any disruptions to parking access or streets? Yes. Portions of streets within the project area will be intermittently closed throughout the week for “potholing,” causing intermittent limitations to parking on those streets.

More information can be found online on the City’s website at www.ukiahstreetscape.com, or follow our Facebook page for updates and project photos at www.facebook.com/UkiahStreetscape/.