Mendocino Transit Authority stops service Route 65 connecting coast to inland

MENDOCINO Co., 4/7/20 — The Mendocino Transit Authority has reduced or stopped service on a number of routes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including halting service to Santa Rosa, and now discounting service on Route 65, which runs between Fort Bragg and inland communities. Some routes, especially “in-community service,” are still operating soon reduced scheduling. However, other routes are still running frequently, with increased sanitation, in order to allow more options for passengers and avoid crowding on individual buses.

If you need to take the bus, you should check http://bit.ly/MTAreducedservice or contact MTA for travel assistance at (707) 462-1422 to get the current information. Here’s all the details:

MTA Stopped #65 Bus Service from Fort Bragg to Ukiah

Mendocino Transit Authority has discontinued public bus service on its regional #65 route that brings passengers from Fort Bragg to inland cities in Mendocino County. MTA cut the service after discussion with community leaders amid efforts to curtail transmission of the coronavirus.

Public bus transportation in Mendocino is now mostly limited to in-community service, with Ukiah’s local buses continuing to run every hour.

“Reducing frequency of local bus service may be counterproductive,” said Jacob King, operations manager at MTA. “It forces more people onto available rides and undermines the effort to maintain social distancing. So MTA is maintaining a more robust schedule.”

MTA welcomes customers aboard for essential trips. Buses are disinfected thoroughly before each trip, and riders are encouraged to practice social distancing and use on-board hand sanitizers.

People who must travel from Fort Bragg to Ukiah or vice versa may still get there using the Route 60 coast bus to transfer at Navarro to the route 75 bus to Ukiah. Those bus schedules are posted on buses, at bus shelters and online at MTA’s website homepage alerts: http://bit.ly/MTAreducedservice. Or contact MTA for travel assistance at (707) 462-1422.

Mendocino Transit Authority provides clean, low-cost, safe and convenient public bus service throughout Mendocino County. Information: mendocinotransit.org.