Fish & Wildlife reschedules discussion of emergency changes to fishing regulations until next week due to high call volume

MENDOCINO Co., 4/9/20 — The California Department of Fish & Wildlife has postponed an online meeting which was to be focused on possible changes to fishing regulations, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting had been scheduled for this morning, but due to a high volume of calls and interest from the public as the meeting began it had to be rescheduled.
The agency issued a press release today stating that the meeting has been “delayed until next week,” to allow time for adequate public comment and to set up remote participation to allow for more people. Governor Gavin Newsom also addressed the public concern over potential changes to fishing regulations today during today’s update on COVID-19, noting the state contains internationally renowned fishing areas and that he recognized the importance of fishing to many residents, and that the aim of any changes would not be to shut down fishing in the state.
The meeting details will be posted to the Commission’s website and sent out via listserv when it is rescheduled. You can submit public comment to fgc@fgc.ca.gov. Newsom’s remarks from today can be viewed here, and here’s the announcement from CDFW:
Today’s emergency meeting of the Fish and Game Commission is being rescheduled. While the time and platform has yet to be determined, it will be delayed until next week.
Commission President Eric Sklar and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham made the following joint statement:
“We are very appreciative of the passion we heard from those that were able to join this morning’s call. It is clear that the call volume was overwhelming and the technology wasn’t ready. We acknowledge that this is a challenge as we attempt to navigate new technology for meetings. We are frustrated by what happened today and are looking for a remedy now. We understand that many members of the public and media were unable to join the call and because we also understand the importance to many of you, we need to ensure that you have an opportunity to provide input.
“We want to make sure you know that we have received a great deal of input from counties and tribes, and we are grateful for that. You can always make comment for the record at fgc@fgc.ca.gov.
“We also want to make it crystal clear that today’s proposed decision was not about banning fishing statewide or locally. We are not contemplating statewide closure. The decision is to help prepare us to work with counties and tribes to make those decisions based on their requests. We are working on a tailored and surgical approach based on local needs and knowledge. We have already received some of these requests. Today’s proposed action was an effort to become more nimble and ready to react when asked by a local entity to act.”
When the meeting is rescheduled, it will be posted on the Commission’s website, sent out via listserv and advised to media.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission was set to discuss whether or not to temporarily grant authority to CDFW to decide whether to delay, restrict, or suspend sport or recreational fishing in order to prevent and mitigate public health risks that may arise when people travel for fishing trips or congregate while participating in available fishing opportunities. CDFW and the Commission have received requests from county representatives and local health authorities requesting delays to sport or recreational fish openers such as the Eastern Sierra trout opener scheduled for April 25, 2020. Because of overwhelming call volume, the call will be rescheduled.CDFW