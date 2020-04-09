Fish & Wildlife reschedules discussion of emergency changes to fishing regulations until next week due to high call volume

MENDOCINO Co., 4/9/20 — The California Department of Fish & Wildlife has postponed an online meeting which was to be focused on possible changes to fishing regulations, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting had been scheduled for this morning, but due to a high volume of calls and interest from the public as the meeting began it had to be rescheduled.

The agency issued a press release today stating that the meeting has been “delayed until next week,” to allow time for adequate public comment and to set up remote participation to allow for more people. Governor Gavin Newsom also addressed the public concern over potential changes to fishing regulations today during today’s update on COVID-19, noting the state contains internationally renowned fishing areas and that he recognized the importance of fishing to many residents, and that the aim of any changes would not be to shut down fishing in the state.

The meeting details will be posted to the Commission’s website and sent out via listserv when it is rescheduled. You can submit public comment to fgc@fgc.ca.gov. Newsom’s remarks from today can be viewed here, and here’s the announcement from CDFW:

Today’s emergency meeting of the Fish and Game Commission is being rescheduled. While the time and platform has yet to be determined, it will be delayed until next week.

Commission President Eric Sklar and California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) Director Charlton H. Bonham made the following joint statement: