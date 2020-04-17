Firefighters make quick work of vehicle fire in Covelo

WILLITS, 4/16/20 — An RV caught fire and was mostly destroyed in Covelo this afternoon, but no one was injured. According to Cal Fire Chief Greg Bertelli the RV was fully involved but the fire did not spread into any vegetation and there was no wildland involvement. Cal Fire got the call about the fire at about 5:15 p.m., and both Cal Fire and the Covelo Fire Department responded.

The fire was dealt with quickly and the Cal Fire engine and crew had cleared the scene before 6 p.m. The extent of Covelo Fire’s involvement is unclear; a volunteer at the Covelo Fire Department declined to comment.