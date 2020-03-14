Rain and snow fall on the North Coast — finally

UKIAH, 3/14/20 — After suffering through the direst February in the over 100 years since accurate records began to be kept, Northern California is finally getting some relief, in the form of a slow moving and cold storm that will pass through the area this week. Expect a few inches of rain, perhaps as many as five in some places, and snow as low as 2,500 feet in elevation.

So get ready for some rainy weather to go with all the self-quarantining and social distancing that people are engaging in as the pandemic crisis mounts across the country. And the National Weather Service recommends staying off mountain passes for the snow storm — it’s even possible that the hills around Ukiah, Willits and Laytonville will see some snow.

⚠️ The biggest snowstorm of the season remains on track to affect the region over the weekend, and continue into Monday. Major travel impacts including road closures, chain controls, and near-whiteout conditions are all likely. Mountain travel is highly discouraged! #CAwx
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 13, 2020

This is a welcome break from the highly unusual rain year we’ve experienced so far — with a dry fall, dry January, and a historically dry Feb. As can been seen on the map below, much of Northern California, including Mendocino, experienced the driest February since at least 1885, with the rest of the state experiencing an extremely, though not record-breaking, dry streak. For a more detailed analysis of weather patterns and how climate change is altering them, we always recommend meteorologist Daniel Swain’s Weather West Blog. The Weather West Blog is consistently the best source for valuable insights, and easy to read information on California’s weather.

However, this week of precipitation that’s due to douse the dreary dryness of our dour dales will not likely meet the mark of a “miracle March.” Or as Swain puts it:

Right now, it appears that an unsettled pattern similar to the one described above will persist for the rest of March, given the projected position of the upstream blocking high pressure system southwest of Alaska. As a result, I would expect some modest recovery of seasonal precipitation deficits in many spots, although NorCal will still remain well behind seasonal norms both in terms of total precipitation and accumulated snowpack. Therefore, unless the forecast shifts toward much moister systems heading into April, I would seriously hesitate to call this a "Miracle March." Still, the widespread precipitation and cool weather expected statewide over the next 10+ days is decidedly good news–and I think it's be fair to call it a "March Mitigation," at least.

Weather West

