PG&E will temporarily stop account disconnections for non-payment due to pandemic

MENDOCINO Co., 3/13/20 — Coronavirus preparations are sweeping the nation, with state and local governments calling for events to be cancelled, businesses send workers are temporarily home, and others are being asked to self-quarantine or to stay home when sick. As these measures escalate, many people may face challenges in paying their bills. PG&E announced March 12 that the company will be halting any service disconnections due to non payment until further notice, due to COVID-19, and will offer “flexible pay plans” for customers who are impacted by the pandemic.

Here’s the PG&E news release from March 12:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has voluntarily implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment, effective immediately. This suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice. To further support customers who may be impacted by the pandemic, PG&E will offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19. PG&E will continue to monitor current events and identify opportunities to support our customers and communities.

In addition to the moratorium on service shut-offs, PG&E’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on efforts to protect the health and safety of its customers, employees, contractors and the communities it serves. Actions the company has taken include providing guidance for employees who have direct customer contact to take social distancing precautionary measures, such as avoiding handshakes and wearing disposable nitrile gloves while in customers’ homes.

Customers who visit local offices to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to use other payment optionssuch as online or by phone at 1-877-704-8470.

“We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and an uncertain time for many of our customers. Our most important responsibility is the health and safety of our customers and employees. We also want to provide some relief from the stress and financial challenges many are facing during this worldwide, public health crisis. We understand that many of our customers may experience a personal financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the pandemic,” said Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President Laurie Giammona.

Internally, the company is taking advanced cleaning measures, communicating best practices frequently with employees, and is asking its leaders to let employees work remotely if their job allows, while avoiding critical business disruption. PG&E has activated an enterprise-wide incident response team and is vigilantly monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization for updates related to the virus. The company is committed to continue addressing customer service needs and does not expect any disruption in gas or electric service due to the public health crisis.

March 12, 2020