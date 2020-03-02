Mendocino Co. voters who haven’t received a ballot yet may still vote

MENDOCINO Co., 3/1/20 — The Mendocino County Election’s Office has received reports that some registered voters have not received their mail-in-ballots. If you are among those people, you may still vote by casting a provisional ballot at a polling station, or to any local polling place (a list of all Mendocino County polling stations is below). Mail-in-ballots may be dropped off at polling places as well.

Additionally, citizens who are eligible to vote in California, but who are not registered, may go to the polls to register on election day, this coming Tuesday March 2, and then cast a conditional ballot, under California’s new same day registration law. It should be note that though most communities in the county are listed as having a polling station — Covelo is not.

Polls close at 8 p.m on election day at which point the ballots will be taken to the county Election’s Office in Ukiah to be counted. The count of votes cast that day, as well as mail-in-ballots already received should be completed that night, or by early the next morning. However, votes will continue to come in by mail for another several days.

One other note, if you’ve already filled out your ballot, and your selected candidate has subsequently dropped out of the race, you can surrender your ballot and pick out a new one. Candidates who’ve quit recently include Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

California — If you marked your ballot but HAVE NOT mailed it in yet for #PeteButtigieg, you can can surrender that ballot at any local voting site till 8p Tuesday and ask for a new ballot. https://t.co/ms1oLrIikF — Daniel Hernandez✍🏽🌞 (@longdrivesouth) March 2, 2020

Below is the press release from the Mendocino County Assessor-Clerk-Recorder’s office:

VOTE BY MAIL BALLOTS NOT RECEIVED & BALLOTS TO BE COUNTED AT CENTRAL LOCATION

We are receiving reports from voters that they have not received their ballots for the PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY Election on MARCH 3, 2020, according to Katrina Bartolomie, Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder. If you did not receive your ballot, you can go to a Polling Place closest to your residence and vote a provisional ballot, or you can come to our Ukiah office located at 501 Low Gap Rd., Room 1020. If you have any questions please call our office at (707) 234-6819.

Mendocino County Polling Places:

THURSTON AUTO PLAZA2800 N STATE ST – UKIAH HOPLAND FIRE DEPT.21 FELIZ CREEK RD – HOPLAND THE WOODS CLUBHOUSE, 43300 LITTLERIVER-AIRPORT RD – LITTLE RIVER REDWOOD VALLEY GRANGE8650 EAST RD – REDWOOD VALLEY BROOKTRAILS COMMUNITY CENTER24860 BIRCH ST – WILLITS WHITESBORO GRANGE – ALBION32510 NAVARRO RIDGE RD – ALBION NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH750 YOSEMITE DR – UKIAH WILLITS COMMUNITY CENTER111 E COMMERCIAL ST – WILLITS CHAPEL OF THE REDWOODS31201 COMPTCHE UKIAH RD – COMPTCHE KEN FOWLER MOTORS1265 AIRPORT PARK BLVD – UKIAH LAYTONVILLE LIONS FIRE HALL44920 WILLS AVE – LAYTONVILLE MENDOCINO CO FAIRGROUNDSDINING ROOM – BOONVILLE COUNTY ADMIN BLDG (CONF ROOM A)501 LOW GAP RD – UKIAH C. V. STARR CENTER300 S LINCOLN ST – FORT BRAGG VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BLDG451 SCHOOL ST – POINT ARENA POTTER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE RM. 10401 MAIN ST – POTTER VLY FB VETERANS MEMORIAL BLDG360 N. HARRISON ST – FORT BRAGG COMMUNITY CENTER – MAIN HALL47950 CENTER ST – GUALALA UKIAH ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH395 N BARNES ST – UKIAH CASPAR COMMUNITY CENTER15051 CASPAR RD – CASPAR

ST MARY’S CHURCH PARISH HALL900 S OAK ST – UKIAH MENDOCINO FIRE – MEETING ROOM44700 LITTLE LAKE RD — MENDOCINO



All polling place ballots will be counted on election night at the central location – and not at each individual polling place. There will not be result tapes posted at the polling places. Each polling place will also have at least one ballot box for the voters to deposit their voted ballots into. Once the polling places close, poll workers will seal the voted ballots and get them ready to be transported to the County Election office in Ukiah for counting.

The County’s website will be up-dated on election night after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. with election results as often as we receive the polling place ballots. The County’s website address is: www.mendocinocounty.org

