Man allegedly fires gun, hits neighbor in hand

MENDOCINO Co., 3/9/20 — A Covelo man allegedly shot his neighbor in the hand earlier this month, after mistakenly firing at her house. The story is somewhat convoluted, but in brief: The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Ira Reyes, 34 of Covelo, fired a shot within his own home and that the bullet passed through his wall, then his neighbor’s wall eventually striking her middle finger and injuring her.

Reyes then allegedly went to his neighbor’s house to apologize to the 20 year old woman who had been struck. He had apparently believed he was firing the gun at someone else. Over the course of some days a search warrant was obtained and a search conducted of Reyes’ residence in Covelo, finding a bullet hole and casing. On another day a pursuit after Reyes was made be he eluded law enforcement. On yet another day he was found and arrested. He was charged withe being a felon in possession of a firearm, shooting a dwelling, and a assault with a firearm.

Here is the press release:

Ad