Get your ham radio license and be ready for an emergency — or just have fun

MENDOCINO Co., 3/10/20 — Ham radio certification classes are being offered around Mendocino County his month, and tests for licenses will be offered next month.

Here’s the info:

Local Amateur Radio (ham) Technician license classes are being offered over the next 5 weeks. Interested individuals are encouraged to participate. Classes are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday evenings from March 10th through April 7th at the following locations:



Point Arena — Point Arena Technical Center

Willits — Willits High School

Fort Bragg — Fort Bragg High School

Ukiah — at Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE)



There will be testing in Willits April 25th at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints

Testing for the North Coast on April 11th at 9:00 a.m. location TBD

There will be testing in Ukiah April 11th 9 a.m. at MCOE

To register log on to http://mcoe.k12oms.org/1701-182427



Check the news on www.mcarcs.org for more detailed information.



Mendocino Couny Amateur Radio Communications Service (McARCS)