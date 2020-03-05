Expect smoke, flames, & aircraft west of Ukiah during prescribed burns, Mar. 5 – 6

(Lee este artículo en español)

MENDOCINO Co., 3/5/20 — Cal Fire will begin two days of prescribed burns, in an effort to reduce fuel loads in the west hills of the Ukiah Valley, this Thursday and Friday, and smoke, flames, and aircraft will be visible from the Ukiah and surrounding areas. Burning will take place from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Cal Fire has identified the Ukiah area as a high priority for prescribed burns and other vegetation management in its continued efforts to mitigate wildfire risks, along with the Little Lake Valley and Brooktrails area. This targeting has allowed Cal Fire to direct additional funds dispersed by the legislature resulting in more frequent and intense wildfire reduction efforts over the past year.

Here’s the press release from Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit: