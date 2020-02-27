Supervisor McCowen endorses Mari Rodin for District 2

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are not necessarily shared, and are not endorsed by The Mendocino Voice. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to tips@mendovoice.com.

Editor’s note: This letter comes to us from current District 2 Mendocino County supervisor, John McCowen, and is an endorsement of candidate for Second District, Mari Rodin.

To The Editor

Ad

For over 30 years, it has been my honor to represent the people of Ukiah and Mendocino County. After 30 years serving on the Planning Commission, City Council, Board of Supervisors, and numerous other boards, I made the very difficult decision not to seek another term on the Board of Supervisors.

My biggest worry was the lack of a candidate with the experience, qualifications, and proven ability to maintain the fiscal stability, public safety, environmental protection, and responsible land use policies that I have championed during my time on the Board of Supervisors. Honestly, I’ve been surprised by the lack of leadership shown by Councilmember Mulheren on critical issues like homelessness and the Western Hills Fuel Reduction Project.

For that reason, I was very excited when former Ukiah Mayor and City Council member Mari Rodin announced her candidacy for 2nd District Supervisor. Mari has the knowledge and experience to move our county forward. Importantly, she understands the need for the City of Ukiah and County of Mendocino to work collaboratively on housing, water supply reliability, economic development, and disaster preparedness. No other candidate is prepared to lead this process.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Mari’s grant writing firm has brought in over $100 million in State and federal funds to our community, addressing critical needs in public health and social services. In developing successful grant proposals, Mari has immersed herself in the details of county services and thus understands our community’s most pressing needs. Mari’s detailed knowledge of public health and social services will be invaluable in setting policy and allocating resources to address these needs. No other candidate has Mari’s depth of knowledge on these issues.

Mari Rodin, working as a consultant, drafted Mendocino County’s Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness, incorporating many of the recommendations of the recent County homelessness assessment. No area in the County is more impacted by homelessness than the 2nd District and it is critical that the next 2nd District Supervisor have a comprehensive understanding of the causes of — and solutions to — homelessness. No other candidate is better prepared to address the homelessness crisis than Mari.

Having helped guide the County through the economic crisis of a decade ago, the recent utility shutoffs, and the catastrophic fires of 2017 and 2018, I know what it takes to serve our community in moments of crisis. Mari is the only candidate in the 2nd District race who has the depth of knowledge, experience, and commitment to rise to the task, while also addressing the many other critical issues facing our County.

Ad

Mari Rodin is far and away the most qualified candidate for 2nd District Supervisor. Please join me to elect Mari Rodin 2nd District Supervisor.

For Our Future,

John McCowen

Ad

The preceding was opinion, to be construed as the personal opinions of the author, not as fact, nor as the opinions of this publication. Furthermore it was not edited for punctuation or spelling, all errors are those of the author. It has likewise not been fact-checked. While, we reserve the right to fact-check opinion pieces and letters to the editor run in this publication — and to annotate such pieces with fact-checking — in the interest of time (and of not being annoying nitpickers) we usually don’t.