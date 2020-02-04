Become a citizen scientist and survey our coast; learn how at the Noyo Center Feb. 4

MENDOCINO Co., 2/3/20 — The Noyo Center for Marine Science and the marine conservation non-profit Reef Check California are teaming up to conduct a series of beach surveys to track the health of ecosystems along the North Coast, and they need help from all of you citizen scientists.

Want to learn more, and help out? A pre-launch event for the survey effort will take place on Tuesday, Feburary 4, at the Noyo Discovery Center in Fort Bragg, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to provide more information about the project. An official survey launch and trainings are also being planned. Here’s the announcement from the Noyo’s Facebook page:

This just in! @reefcheckcalifornia and @noyocenter are teaming up to offer a brand new and innovative beach survey program on the Mendocino Coast. Join leaders Sarah Grimes and Tristin McHugh on Feb. 4th from 6:30-8pm for an informal presentation and Q&A about how you can become a citizen scientist and help these two organizations learn more about the biological changes occurring on the North Coast. A public launch and official trainings will follow…this is a chance to know the inside scoop of this budding collaboration! May it bring new life and participation to our local marine ecology. Ad Noyo Center Facebook announcement.