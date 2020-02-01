UPDATED 1:35 p.m.: The big rig has been moved out of the roadway, and a tow truck is on the way to the scene.

WILLITS, 2/1/20 — A traffic collision involving a pick-up truck and a big rig is blocking traffic on U.S. Route 101 at the Ridgewood summit in the northbound lanes, but southbound traffic is also extremely slow. The accident occurred near the scales at the top of the Ridgewood Grade, on the 101.

The accident involved a Dodge 1500 pickup and a big rig, no word on injuries right now. As of 1:10 p.m. or so it appeared that the pickup was on its side in the number 1 northbound lane.