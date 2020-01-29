MENDOCINO Co., 12/23/19 — The following is a letter to the editor submitted by Mendocino County District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, published here as a column, in which he updates his constituents. We encourage the other supervisors to submit letters — we will happily publish them. You can see Haschak’s previous letters to his constituents here. The opinions expressed in this letter are the author’s, not those of The Mendocino Voice.

I was voted in as Chair of the Board of Supervisors at the January 7 meeting. As the Chair, I run the meetings with the goal of being as efficient and effective as possible. There are additional chair responsibilities such as planning for the upcoming meetings, representing the BOS on four more committees, and being the face of Mendocino County’s Board at ceremonial functions. It is exciting, challenging and demanding. I am loving it.

Ambulance services have been on the front burner since the tragic situation in December. As the Chair, I asked that the Board discuss and explore options regarding emergency medical services. We started that on January 21. There are many issues since lack of emergency medical services has been a problem for a long time. Obvious concerns are funding, communication, the lack of EMTs and paramedics to service the ambulances, and the rural nature and distances of our county. There is a possible half day workshop on emergency medical services planned for Feb. 24. It will be open to the public.

I am the lone appointment to the cannabis ad hoc committee. Supervisor McCowen resigned from the committee. So I am crafting proposed changes to the ordinance that will streamline the process, protect the environment, help our small farmers remain economically viable, and maintain regulations for those who don’t want hoop houses on every hilltop. The ad hoc committee had a town hall meeting in Laytonville on January 22. If you have ideas about how you would like to see the county deal with the cannabis ordinance, please contact me. The ad hoc committee’s recommendations will be presented to the Board on February 25.

Also on February 25 at 11:00, the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue will present at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting. They provide humane wildlife exclusion service and education and wildlife rescue in Sonoma County. If anyone is interested in learning more about their work and how it might apply to Mendocino County, please attend their presentation and discussion afterwards.

John Haschak haschakj@mendocinocounty.org or 707-972-4214