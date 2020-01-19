MENDOCINO Co., 1/19/20 — It’s not secret that the cannabis production regulations, established by both the county and state, have been roundly criticized, from all sides. Some have said they are too lenient and fail to shield neighbors from cannabis cultivation, while cannabis farmers and business people have often complained of undue regulatory hurdles and barriers to entry.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, all will have the opportunity to make those criticism and concerns known to the county’s chief regulation forming body, when the Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee of the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors visits Harwood Hall in Laytonville, at 6:00 p.m., to hold a town hall meeting. At the meeting the ad hoc will report back and take suggestions — so, be there or be uninvolved in further regulatory fine tuning.

Here’s the full announcement from the county:

