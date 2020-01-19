MENDOCINO Co., 1/19/20 — It’s not secret that the cannabis production regulations, established by both the county and state, have been roundly criticized, from all sides. Some have said they are too lenient and fail to shield neighbors from cannabis cultivation, while cannabis farmers and business people have often complained of undue regulatory hurdles and barriers to entry.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, all will have the opportunity to make those criticism and concerns known to the county’s chief regulation forming body, when the Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee of the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors visits Harwood Hall in Laytonville, at 6:00 p.m., to hold a town hall meeting. At the meeting the ad hoc will report back and take suggestions — so, be there or be uninvolved in further regulatory fine tuning.
Here’s the full announcement from the county:
Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee to Hold Community Meeting in Laytonville Regarding Revisions to the County’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance
Post Date: 01/17/2020 11:01 AM
The Board of Supervisors Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee will hold a community meeting in Laytonville to provide residents with an opportunity to hear a brief update and share their recommendations with the Ad Hoc Committee regarding potential revisions to the County’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance for Phase I and Phase III of the program (Code Section 10A.17 and 20.242).
The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors directed the Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee to review the County’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance and report back with recommended revisions to streamline Phase I permitting and adjust Phase III requirements.
The Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee will be hosting the public community meeting at the following location:
Laytonville Community Meeting
When: Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Where: Harwood Hall
44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA 95454
For more information, please contact the Mendocino County Executive Office at (707) 463-4441 or ceo@mendocinocounty.org.