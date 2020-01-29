MENDOCINO Co., 1/29/20 — Yesterday was a day of tragedy on the roads of Mendocino, with two people being killed in separate accidents. A motorcyclist whose name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, died after a single vehicle crash a few miles west of Ukiah on Masonite Industrial Rd.

The motorcyclist was a 26 year old man, riding a 2001 Yamaha off-road bike. He apparently lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road crashing into a tree.

Here is the summary of the crash from the CHP:

