MENDOCINO Co., 1/16/20 — It’s been nearly two years since Khadijah Britton went missing on February 7, 2018, and despite varied and ongoing searches, banners across the region, and with over $100,000 offered in reward, neither Britton herself nor her remains have been found. And to this date no one has anyone faced charges related to her disappearance.

On February 8, friends and family of Britton’s, along with the All Voices Choral Project, will gather in Round Valley to call for justice in her disappearance, and for anyone with information to come forward.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at the Rec Center in Covelo, and will feature guest speakers, Indian tacos, a silent auction, and more. The All Voices Choral Project will be performing “Listen to Herstory: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” a choral project which aims to highlight the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement, which brings attention to the disproportionately high rate of unsolved murders and disappearances of indigenous women — such as Khadijah Britton.

Ad

Britton was last seen allegedly being forced into a car at gunpoint by her former boyfriend, Negie Fallis, who subsequently was convicted of felony firearm possession in a separate case in part related to potential charges of domestic violence against Fallis by Britton. He is currently serving a prison term for that crime.

However, Britton remains missing and no one has been charged related to her disappearance, despite multiple search and rescue operations, community searches, assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and a reward which is now $85,000, with an additional $25,000 for information leading to a conviction.

More information about Britton’s disappearance can be found in our previous coverage.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Anyone with information or tips concerning the status or whereabouts of Khadijah Britton, Nicole Smith, or other missing persons in Mendocino County may contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 707-234-2100 or the completely anonymous We Tip service at 1-800-732-7463.

