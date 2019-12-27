Small wildfire near Sherwood Rancheria quickly contained

UPDATED 8:20 p.m.

WILLITS, 12/26/19 -- A burn piled escaped this afternoon near the Sherwood Rancheria and escalated into a small wildfire, eventually burning four acres. The Brooktrails Fire responded quickly controlling the blaze. In a Facebook post the department noted that:

Please don’t be complacent when burning. Today a burn pile escaped and burned 4 acres of grass. Even though it was wet and muddy, the cured grass dried in the afternoon sun and was wind driven. Thank you to Little Lake FPD and Laytonville FPD for their response. Ad Brooktrails Fire Department

For those unfamiliar with the area the Sherwood Rancheria is about 12 miles down Sherwood Rd. from the turn off at Main St. in Willits.

Here is a post from the Brooktrails Fire Department: