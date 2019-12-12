Significant power outage hits Laytonville area

Thursday, 12/12/19 -- About 2,000 customers, mostly residences, are without power in the Laytonville area, down from over 3,000 this morning, due to the continued rain and wind. Crews from Pacific Gas & Electric are on the scene and have already restored the power of nearly 1,000 customers, with an expectation of restoration for most of the rest by 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not known or not disclosed, and it began around 9:30 a.m. For more information you can check out PG&E's outage map here.

Ad

According to a PG&E spokes person the number of customers in each area are as follows. Note that the town referenced refers to the address of the customer, and because of the shape of the zip codes there are many people who may live far from the actual town referenced, such as Willits, who nonetheless are classified by PG&E as "Willits" customers.

Here is the list:

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!