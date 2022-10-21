Mendocino County elections office issues instructions for lost or stolen mail-in ballots￼

MENDOCINO Co., 10/21/22 – Mendocino County Registrar Katrina Bartolomie on Thursday released instructions for getting a replacement mail-in ballot for voters who believe theirs has been lost or stolen in the mail. Bartolomie said Friday morning that her office has reissued two such ballots for the Nov. 8 midterm, and has heard anecdotally there may be several others missing from the same neighborhood.

“I received a phone call from some people on Road D — they said ‘Everyone on their road had their ballots stolen,’ although I’ve only received two phone calls about it,” Bartolomie wrote in an email to The Voice. “I thought I’d bring it up in a press release so people would know how to deal with it, if in fact everyone on that road had their ballot stolen.”

Similar reports surfaced in the June primary election earlier this year, Bartolomie said, when four or five ballots were reported stolen and sheriff’s deputies found four or five more in a ditch — but she estimated that just eight to 10 ballots were affected. Those numbers could not immediately be confirmed, although The Voice has filed a records request seeking more information on reissued ballots from the county

“We have been hearing of election mail being stolen out of mailboxes,” elections officials wrote in Thursday’s press release. “If you believe your election mail was stolen, please call our office. We will immediately cancel the ballot you believe was taken and re-issue you a new valid ballot. The new ballot can be mailed to you, or you can come to our office and receive it while you wait.”

The county elections office is available at 707-234-6819. You can also find them online here.

You can read the full press release below: