Mendocino County seeks volunteers to clean up coastline, creeks on Coastal Cleanup Day, Sept. 17

MENDOCINO Co, 9/4/22 — The annual Coastal Cleanup Day in Mendocino County returns mid-September, when volunteers will spend the morning cleaning beaches on the coast and creeks inland in a statewide effort to mitigate pollution on our coastlines.

The Saturday event is part of Coastal Cleanup Day, a concept that originated in Oregon in the 1980s — in 1993, California’s Coastal Cleanup Day made it into the Guiness Book of World Records as the “largest garbage collection” ever organized, with 50,405 volunteers.

“Each year, more and more people come together to join in this effort,” Mendocino Land Trust shared online. “We now have 17 years of data about our cleanup efforts. During this time, 5,000 volunteers have removed almost 60,000 pounds of trash and 9,000 pounds of recyclables!”

Mendocino County’s cleanup events are organized and supported by a range of local agencies and organizations, and happen in different locations around the county. Anyone who’d like to clean up on the coast or in the Ukiah Valley should RSVP online; those who plan to attend inland must register before Sept. 10.

All cleanups will take place Sept. 17, with the exception of Mill Bend on Sept. 16 and Van Damme on Sept 19.

“The cleanup is a great opportunity to make a difference in both the local and global environment,” said Deborah Edelman, water resources program manager for the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District. “By picking up litter, especially plastic, you prevent it from polluting our creeks and ending up in the ocean. Our local cleanup is one of hundreds held worldwide on Coastal Cleanup Day to prevent litter from contaminating drinking water and killing fish.”

Those participating should bring a water bottle, sturdy shoes, and work gloves, and will receive a brief safety training.

Register for Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup here or RSVP to Clean up on the Coast here. For those who can’t join, The Coastal Commission encourages residents to turn a watchful eye to their environment and pick up trash throughout the month of September.

Note: Kate Fishman covers the environment & natural resources for The Mendocino Voice in partnership with a Report For America. Her position is funded by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, Report for America, & our readers. You can support Fishman’s work with a tax-deductible donation here or by emailing [email protected]. Contact her at KFishman@mendovoice.com or at (707) 234-7735. The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.