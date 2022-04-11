Fatal crash blocks Highway 101 north of Laytonville — roadway now open in both directions (UPDATED: 9 p.m.)

UPDATE, 9 p.m. — Highway 101 has reopened in both directions, per the following update from Caltrans. Check back with The Voice for updates on the fatal crash and the identity of the decedent when that information is released to the public.

UPDATE, 7:20 p.m. — Caltrans estimates the roadway will reopen around 8 p.m.

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. — There is no estimate for when the roadway will reopen, according to Caltrans. Also, the scene of the crash appears to be near Black Oak Ranch.

MENDOCINO Co., 4/11/22 — A fatal crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck closed Highway 101 north of Laytonville this afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported around 2:40 p.m. near mile marker 76, about 5 miles from Bell Springs Road. CHP logs indicate one of the vehicles may have caught fire with someone trapped inside, and a coroner’s unit was requested around 3:15 p.m. Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.