Detectives called to fresh grave near Ukiah find dog remains

MENDOCINO Co., 2/8/21 — People in the area of Talmage Road and Babcock Lane may have seen some law enforcement activity today, but even though it appeared that there was a crime scene, it turned out to be a false alarm.

Earlier today a road worker spotted what looked to be a fresh grave on the side of the road, near a vineyard. The worker dutifully called in to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, and detective were sent out, resulting in a crime scene being set up, and several patrol cars parking.

Investigation and excavation proceeded, however, the grave showed no signs of a human body, but instead the earthly remains of a loyal canine.

A reader messaged The Mendocino Voice with the tip, and Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall was kind enough to provide information on this small incident.