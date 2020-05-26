On Memorial Day weekend Mendo opens up a bit (photos)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/26/20 — On Memorial Day weekend freelance photographer Chris Pugh took a spin around a newly reopening Mendocino County. He found the county still mostly quiet with people maintaining social distancing by and large while observing Memorial Day. Though there were some reports of tourists, especially on the coast, things seems to have remained much more subdued than on a typical three-day weekend.