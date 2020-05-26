On Memorial Day weekend Mendo opens up a bit (photos)

FORT BRAGG, CALIFORNIA, May 23, 2020 -- After shelter in place orders were loosened last week; Pudding Creek Beach was largely unoccupied Saturday afternoon. (Christopher D. Pugh)

MENDOCINO Co., 5/26/20 — On Memorial Day weekend freelance photographer Chris Pugh took a spin around a newly reopening Mendocino County. He found the county still mostly quiet with people maintaining social distancing by and large while observing Memorial Day. Though there were some reports of tourists, especially on the coast, things seems to have remained much more subdued than on a typical three-day weekend.

UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Surrounded by his family members, four-year-old Liam Salmon watches as a parade held in his honor passed by on State Street Saturday. (Christopher D. Pugh)

UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Surrounded by his family members, four-year-old Liam Salmon watches as a parade held in his honor passed by on State Street Saturday. (Christopher D. Pugh)

UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Surrounded by his family members, four-year-old Liam Salmon watches as a parade held in his honor passed by on State Street Saturday. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- A parade through Ukiah was held Saturday morning for four-year-old Liam Salmon, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called DIPG in January. Participants included the Ukiah Police Department, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority, locals who decorated their cars, and a large procession of motorcycle riders who traveled to the area to participate in the parade. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, May 24, 2020 -- After firefighter Tony Selvitella places a flag onto a gravesite, Captain Skip Williams logs the GPS location on a piece of paper to make the process of locating graves faster in the coming years. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, May 24, 2020 -- Ukiah Valley Fire Authority firefighter Tony Selvitella reads the name on a gravesite Sunday morning. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, May 24, 2020 -- Captain Skip Williams and firefighter Tony Selvitella place an American Flag onto the grave of a firefighter Sunday morning at the Russian River Cemetery District in Ukiah. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, May 24, 2020 -- Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Captian Skip Williams and firefighter Tony Selvitella prepare to place flags on the graves for firefighters at the Russian River Cemetery Sunday morning. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Customers maintain social distance rules while shopping at the Farmers Market in Ukiah Saturday morning. (Christopher D. Pugh)
UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Signs were placed at the entrance to the Ukiah Farmers Market Saturday to remind shoppers to wear a mask when entering the market. (Christopher D. Pugh)
FORT BRAGG, CALIFORNIA, May 23, 2020 -- After shelter in place orders were loosened last week; Pudding Creek Beach was largely unoccupied Saturday afternoon. (Christopher D. Pugh)
FORT BRAGG, CALIFORNIA, May 23, 2020 -- a Lifeguard from the California State Parks Association checks on beachgoers at Pudding Creek Saturday. (Christopher D. Pugh)
MENDOCINO, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- A couple hide the bluffs at the Mendocino Headlands Saturday during what would usually be a busy weekend on the coast. Some hotels in the area have reported turning away numerous visitors from out of the area who attempted to book lodging in the area. (Christopher D. Pugh)
FORT BRAGG, CALIFORNIA, May 23, 2020 -- A handful of people walk across the Pudding Creek bridge in Fort Bragg Saturday. Beaches in the area were mostly empty and filled only with locals. (Christopher D. Pugh)
POTTER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- Despite the cancellation of the annual Memorial Day festivities in Potter Valley, many homes and businesses along Main Street were decorated with patriotic materials to celebrate the holiday weekend. (Christopher D. Pugh)
POTTER VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, MAY 23, 2020 -- A fence in Pottery Valley is decorated with Red, White, and Blue ribbons and American Flags. (Christopher D. Pugh)
A section of a printable sign made by the County of Mendocino for businesses to post.

