The Mendocino Setlist: July 1-7 (updated 4 p.m.)

MENDOCINO Co., 7/1/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County! Get out and support your local music scene. Looking for Fourth of July events? Look for the 🇺🇸 flag emoji. You can also find a round-up of holiday events here.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, July 1
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, July 2
Serendipity – Acoustic duo Serendipity performs. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, July 3
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Thursday, July 4
🇺🇸Kelley House Lawn Party – Enjoy music played by DJ SlySir on the Kelley House’s front lawn. Guests can enjoy cocktails, food and watch the parade in Mendocino. All ages, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Kelley House Museum, 45007 Albion St., Mendocino, (707) 937-5791, learn more here.
🇺🇸Country Music Rodeola – Enjoy an afternoon of live country music with various performers from throughout the region as part of Willits Frontier Days celebrations. All ages, 12 p.m., free, Rec Grove Park, Willits, willitsfrontierdays.com.
🇺🇸Sgt. Splendor and the Sean Lehe Trio – Alternative rock band Sgt. Splendor and the Sean Lehe Trio perform as part of the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. Calvin Turnbull will also make a special appearance. All ages, 5-8 p.m., by donation, Piaci Pub, 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
🇺🇸Johnny Young – Local musician Johnny Young performs country originals and covers. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Sing your favorite Latin-centric songs at karaoke night on Thursdays. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, July 5
Blushin’ Roulettes – The Blushin’ Roulettes perform ”Old-time tunes with a modern twist” with female vocals by Angie Heimann. Will Stenberg, singer-songwriter from Fort Bragg and member of the Kerosene Kondors, will also join the band. All ages, two shows (5 p.m. and 9 p.m.), $25 per show or $40 for both, Good Bones Kitchen, 14956 Caspar Rd., Caspar, tickets on sale here.
High Rollers – Yorkville-based band the High Rollers perform blues rock originals and covers. All ages, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, avbc.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. Call to sign-up. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., free, Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Keeter Stuart – Little River-based singer-songwriter Keeter Stuart performs Americana-infused originals and covers. He’s performed with Emmy-Lou Harris, Guy Clark and Ry Cooder. Dinner and drinks available for purchase. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Mendocino Grove, 9601 CA-1, Mendocino, learn more here.
Steven Bates Band – Local rocker Steven Bates performs originals and covers with his band. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs with DJ Wally. All ages, 6:30-10:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Sean Lehe Trio – Guitarist Sean Lehe brings his “Neo-American psychedelic groove” sound to Willits. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 8-11 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday, July 6
🇺🇸Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 12 p.m., World’s Largest Salmon Barbecue, South Harbor Dr., Noyo Harbor, Fort Bragg.
🇺🇸Point Arena Independence Weekend Celebration – Funkasaurus, Burnt, Skunk Funk, Buckridge Racket Club and Bryn and Blue Souls perform as part of Point Arena’s annual Independence Day weekend celebration. Fireworks will follow after the concert. All ages, $10, 4 p.m., Arena Cove, Point Arena, learn more here.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
🇺🇸2nd Hand Grass – The band 2nd Hand Grass performs as part of Princess Seafood’s Fourth of July celebration. Fireworks will follow after the concert. All ages, 6-9 p.m., $20 adults, $10 children, Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
West of Nowhere – The band West of Nowhere performs. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Zodiac House Party – Enjoy music played by BeetRoots, Sēdar, KAPHA, DJ SOULAR and Reiley Ocean. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. 21 and over, 9 p.m., free for members, $25 for non-members, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits.
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Sunday, July 7
Scott Forbes Band – Country-rock group the Scott Forbes Band plays every Sunday at the Peg House. Never don’t stop! All ages, 1-5 p.m., free, the Peg House, 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
OÇEÅN – Improve, world fusion jazz band OÇEÅN performs as part of Tall Guy Brewing’s one-year anniversary party. All ages, 3:30-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Mama Grows Funk – Hard hitting, dance worthy funk band Mama Grows Funk performs as part of Tall Guy Brewing’s one-year anniversary party. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Note: Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture, weather and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected]. The Voice maintains editorial control.
2nd Hand Grass is playing on Saturday, not Friday.