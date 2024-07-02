CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” for Fourth of July week

MENDOCINO Co., 7/2/24 – Fourth of July is a popular time for festive parties and events that often involve more drivers on the road, including those who may be driving under the influence. As a result, the California Highway Patrol, also known as CHP, will hold a “maximum enforcement period” starting tomorrow at 6:01 p.m. and ending at 11:59 a.m. on Sunday. This means there will be additional officers on the road with the goal of reducing traffic collisions and fatalities during what is historically a time of increased safety risks due to the number of people traveling.

Please drive safely if you are planning to travel this weekend! Here’s the announcement from CHP:

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, the California Highway Patrol is launching a statewide enforcement effort aimed at keeping the public safe on our roads. With unsafe speed being the main contributor to crashes in California, the CHP will focus on speed control and promoting safe driving practices throughout the holiday weekend. “Speeding isn’t just breaking the law – it’s putting lives at risk. Every additional mile per hour reduces a driver’s reaction time and increases the severity of a crash,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “We’re asking the public to choose safety over speed to ensure everyone gets home safely.” To help keep the roadways safe, the CHP will initiate a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. During this extended holiday weekend, all available CHP officers will be on patrol to encourage safe driving and assist motorists when needed. Last year during the Independence Day MEP, 68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state. Tragically, nearly half of the vehicle occupants killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt. Additionally, CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence during the 102-hour holiday enforcement period. This equates to an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes. Keep yourself and others safe by designating a sober driver or using public transit or a ride-share service. If you see a driver who seems impaired, call 9-1-1 right away. Be prepared to give the dispatcher details about the vehicle, including license plate number, location, and direction of travel. Your call could save a life. “The safety of the public is our top priority. Slow down, drive responsibly, and ensure you and your loved ones reach your destination safely,” added Commissioner Duryee. The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.