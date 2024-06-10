The Mendocino Setlist: June 10-16

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, June 10
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5:30-8:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, June 11
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Three-time Billboard Music Award nominees, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs rootsy, country blues focused around Reverend Peyton’s acclaimed fingerpicking guitar. Their latest record Dance Songs For Hard Times was #1 on the Billboard, iTunes and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton). All ages, $35, 7:30-10 p.m., Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3272, tickets available here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, June 12
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Community Jam & Open Mic – Piaci Pub hosts a monthly open mic night hosted by Lauralee Brown. LatchKey and Dezi 5 will also perform. All ages, 5-8 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Thursday, June 13
Lincoln Andrews Duo – The Lincoln Andrews Duo performs a blend of jazz improv, standards, Latin jazz and more. All ages, 6-9 p.m., free, Sea Ranch Lodge, 60 Sea Walk Dr., the Sea Ranch, (707) 579-9777, thesearanchlodge.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Sing your favorite Latin-centric songs at karaoke night on Thursdays. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, June 14
Steve Porter – Musician Steve Porter performs overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 1-4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
S.R. Laws – Sonoma County singer-songwriter S.R. Laws performs songs from his new album A.M. Sessions. Laws’ music pulls inspiration from John Hiatt, Rodney Crowell, and Chuck Prophet. 21 and over, 4 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Rivino Winery, 4101 Cox Schrader Rd., Ukiah, (707) 472-6934, rivino.com.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Aaron Ford – Local singer-songwriter Aaron Ford performs classic rock, alternative rock, and ‘60s folk-pop covers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Co., 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-3400, northcoastbrewing.com.
Summer Fridays Kick-Off – The City of Ukiah invites the community to come out for its weekly Friday live music series. This week features DJ Seshwanna and Back Porch Trio. There will be family-friendly activities and food, beer and wine available for purchase. All ages, 5-8 p.m., free, Alex Thomas Plaza, 300 S. State St., Ukiah.
Coyote Slim – Singer-songwriter Coyote Slim plays traditional blues and old-time folk songs interjected with humorous stories and verses drawn from his own experiences working in California’s mountains, woods and urban jungles. All ages, 5:30-7:30, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Makinna Hardy – New Mendonoma-based singer-songwriter Makinna Hardy performs. Food and drink is available for purchase. All ages, 6 p.m., Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Forrest Hill – Singer-songwriter Forrest Hill performs poetic, story-driven adult alternative music that blends elements of indie folk, Americana, and rock. Food and drinks available for purchase. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Mendocino Grove, 9601 CA-1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com.
A Night at Studio 54 – Join Gualala Arts for the Gualala Arts Dance Party. This month’s dance theme will feature a retrospective of the ‘70s disco music explosion as epitomized by the world famous club Studio 54. Drinks will be available for purchase. All ages, 6-8 p.m., $5, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalaarts.org.
Lincoln Andrews Quartet – The Lincoln Andrews Quartet performs a blend of jazz improv, standards, Latin jazz and more. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Pier Place, 790 Port Rd., Point Arena, (707) 271-3080, pierplacepointarena.com.
Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellows of the band Towse and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. 21 and over, 8 p.m., cover by donation, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Noches Latinas – Dance the night away to Latin music played by DJ Zeys. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Saturday, June 15
Back Street Boys – The Back Street Boys perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 12-3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Redwood Metalfest – The 8th annual Redwood Metalfest takes place in downtown Ukiah with headliners A Waltz in Violence performing metal classics. Other bands include Niviane, Skitzo, Negative Stixx, Hellbender, Angerhead, Live the Day, Frolic, Xmethod, Unprovoked, the Jellyfish Method, Parabellum, Karmic Debt, Plague of Malice and Avery Thurman. All ages, free, 1 p.m., Alex Thomas Plaza, 300 S. State St., Ukiah.
White Lies – Never don’t stop at the Peg House when White Lies performs on the outdoor stage. All ages, 1-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Moon Rabbit – Local band Moon Rabbit performs classic rock covers with a modern twist. All ages, 2-5 p.m., free, Caspar Beach RV & Campground, 14441 Point Cabrillo Dr., Mendocino, (707) 964-3306, casparbeachrvpark.com.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., cover by donation, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Kevin Green – Kevin Green performs overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Gloria Scott – Musician Gloria Scott performs. All ages, 5 p.m., T-Up Ukiah, 125 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, (707) 671-8392, tupminigolf.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Maria Muldaur – Five-time Grammy-nominated and hit maker Maria Muldaur performs an evening of blues, folk, early jazz, gospel, country and R&B in a winery atmosphere. Muldaur is known for her 1973 single “Midnight at the Oasis.” All ages, 6-8:30 p.m., $35, Dancing Crow Vineyards, 12141 Hewlett Sturtevant Rd., Hopland, buy tickets here.
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., cover by donation, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
The L.C. Diamonds – The L.C. Diamonds perform a wide range of covers including rock classics and contemporary hits. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Local Showcase – Check out local DJs, art and food at BACE. Performers include SoulSage, Stayle Phresh, TR3U, Curtis B and Soulr Powr. 21 and over, 8 p.m., free for members, $15 for non-members, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits.
Resurrection Radio – Local punk band Resurrection Radio performs at the Redwood Metalfest afterparty. 21 and over, 10 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah, (707) 468-5898, ukiahbrewing.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Sunday, June 16 – Father’s Day
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her latest album Nature of Belief. All ages, 12-3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays multiple styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 12-2:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Headlands Coffeehouse, 120 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-1987, headlandscoffeehouse.com.
Father’s Day Celebration – Celebrate Father’s Day with Mexican regional and Banda music featuring headliner La Original Banda El Limon. Other performers include Marcos Flores y 1 Banda Jerez, Luis Alfonso Partida El Yaki, Dareyes de la Sierra, Alta Autoridad and Banda la Iniciativa. All ages, 1 p.m., $70, Ukiah Fairgrounds, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, buy tickets here.
Scott Forbes Band – Never don’t stop at the Peg House when the Scott Forbes Band performs on the outdoor stage. All ages, 1-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Ben Ortiz – Musician Ben Ortiz performs overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Emma Rose – Bass player/singer-songwriter performs modern soul music rooted in bluegrass and folk. Rose writes songs across the three genres.. Food and drinks available for purchase. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Mendocino Grove, 9601 CA-1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.