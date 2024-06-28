Residential burn permits suspension starts July 1

MENDOCINO Co., 6/28/24 — Residential outdoor burn permits will be suspended by Cal Fire Mendocino as of Monday due to the increased fire danger presented by high temperatures and dry vegetation. Heavy winter rains have led to significant grass and vegetation growth. Combine that with hot and dry conditions and Mendocino County will see an increased fire risk. People are also advised to make sure that they have cleared defensible space around their homes to reduce the potential for wildfire damage.

You can learn more about information and resources available to help with wildfire preparation from the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council, which has free home assessments and other wildfire programs, learn more at CalFire’s Readyforwildfire.org, and find helpful links in our wildfire and emergency guide. Also, don’t forget to prepare or update your go bags with our handy guide.

Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire Mendocino with some tips about how to stay fire safe:

The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit is suspending residential outdoor burn permits. This suspension will take effect on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. After another wet winter and above average snowpack, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting CAL FIRE to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Mendocino County. Since January 1, 2024, CAL FIRE and firefighters across the state have already responded to over 2,156 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, CAL FIRE is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and buildings on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes. Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property: Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.

Landscape with fire resistant plants and non-flammable ground cover.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility. The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial type burning may proceed if a CAL FIRE official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit. The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.