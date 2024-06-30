MCSO investigating homicide in Brooktrails reported Saturday morning

MENDOCINO Co., 6/30/24 — A 77-year-old woman died at the scene of a violent assault in the Brooktrails area Saturday morning, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The victim has not been publicly identified yet, but 41-year-old Michael Andrew Coleman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of homicide.



Deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Blue Lake Road just after 11 a.m. Saturday after multiple callers reported a disturbance. They found broken windows and blood at the address in question, with an injured woman inside. Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the scene.



During their investigation, deputies say a vehicle approached the crime scene with Coleman in the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked into the Mendocino County Jail on no-bail status around 5:15 p.m.



Local court records show a history of charges against Coleman for both misdemeanor and felony offenses. Coleman was sentenced to three years probation for offenses related to a fire in Dec. 2020, but that sentence was terminated in 2022 pursuant to Assembly Bill 1950 — which shortened the length of probation terms in some cases.





