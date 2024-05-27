The Mendocino Setlist: May 27-June 2

MENDOCINO Co., 5/27/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Monday, May 27 – Memorial Day
Dave Pierce – Enjoy an afternoon of jazz, Americana, ‘60s and ‘70s pop, blues, folk and more with musician Dave Pierce. All ages, 12-4 p.m., no cover, the Peg House, 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, May 28
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, May 29
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
Jan Kessner & KC – Accordionist Jan Kessner and KC (of Skunk FM) perform songs from big bands, Broadway and classic hits from the ‘50s to today. All ages, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, May 30
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Everyone’s a rock star at karaoke. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Friday, May 31
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic night. All ages, 5:30-9 p.m., no cover, Shindig, 35590 Verdant View, Sea Ranch, (707) 791-0735.
Johnny Young – Local musician Johnny Young performs country originals and covers. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Mark Weston Band – The Mark Weston Band performs classic rock, new country and pop. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Tastes Like Chicken – Local band Tastes Like Chicken performs classics by the Beatles, Steely Dan, Elvis Costello, Huey Lewis and the News, and more, as well as originals. The band is composed of musicians who have performed in many bands known to those who have enjoyed local live music through the years including Warty Gourd, Schindig, Mad Cow Jazz, Close Enough, Marjo Wilson Band, and Waylon and the Wild Cats. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Sports Attic 2, 247 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 463-2791, sportsattic2ukiah.com.
Tracorum – Tracorum performs a blend of Southern rock, soul, honky tonk and Americana with a rhythmic diversity that adds elements of funk, Latin-Caribbean and gospel stomp to its unique sound. 21 and over, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Saturday, June 1
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
BURNT – Reggae and ska band BURNT performs a fundraiser for the Montessori del Mar Community School. April Tone and DJ Brian-I will also perform. All ages, 4-7 p.m., lawn behind the Ford House Museum, 45035 Main St., Mendocino.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 4-7 p.m. no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Bryn & Blue Souls – Coast-based band Bryn & Blue Souls performs blues, jazz and pop originals, as well as covers in itsown style including works by Nina Simone, Bonnie Raitt, Melody Gardot, Amy Winehouse, Billie Ellish and more. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Sucre: An Evening of World Music and Dance – Enjoy an evening of world music and dance including performances by flamenco artist Clare Rodriguez, Aldo Ruiz and David McClean; Central Asian dance with Aliah Najmabadi and Maruf Noyoft; Sephardic music with Dror Sinai and Zirzuvi; Turkish Roman dance with Jessaiah Rose Zure; tribal bellydance by Pixie Fordtears; Irish music with Steve and Sarah Gardener; original music by Diana Strong and others. Stand-up comedian Holly Shaw will host the evening. A pop-up thrift store will be open and food will be available for purchase. All ages, 7-10 p.m., $35, Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., Caspar, (707) 964-4997, tickets on sale here.
Boonfire – Anderson Valley’s Boonfire “blurs the lines between reggae, rock, and everything in between.” The band’s new album Complexity will be available for purchase. DJ Ryan Organ will also perform. All ages, 7:30 p.m., $10 ages 18 and under, $20 for adults, Arena Theater, 214 Main St., Point Arena, (707) 882-3456, arenatheater.org.
Friends Anonymous – Northern California punk band Friends Anonymous performs. 21 and over, 8 p.m., donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Exotic Animalia with DJ Moist Magnolia – DJ Moist Magnolia will play dance music at an animal-themed party. Guests are invited to wear animal print clothing. 21 and over, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Milano Hotel & Bar, 300 E. Oak St., Fort Bragg.
Zodiac House Party – Electronic dance music artists Pat Stone, Podge, Æthernaut and Sqyd Vicious perform. All ages, 9 p.m., free for members, $25 for non-members, BACE, 109 N. Main St., Willits.
Sunday, June 2
Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers – The Ernest Bloch Bell Ringers, under the direction of Jeanne Jackson, will deliver a performance with 4.5 octaves of bells and chimes. Among the pieces the bell ringers will be performing will be the traditional Swahili tune “Bwana Awabariki,” which means “May god grant you a blessing.” Vocalist Sita Milchev will join the bells on “On Eagle’s Wings.” From the movie Titanic, the ringers will perform “My Heart Will Go On.” A new arrangement of the Italian hymn “Come, Thou Almighty King” will be played with Mimi Dallas on vocals. The audience will be invited to sing along on “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins. Hal Ferguson will sing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Gabriella Aguilar will play the flute solo on “Unity and Harmony.” Bryn Harris will sing “A Whole New World” from the Disney movie Aladdin. And there will be the premiere of two ABBA songs and more. All ages, 3 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, learn more here.
Deep Pockets – R&B, funk and blues band Deep Pockets performs. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.