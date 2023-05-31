The Mendocino Setlist: May 29-June 4 offers an accordion and piano duo, country rock to support veterans, and blues rock at a car show on the coast

Grupo SG and Ultima Elexion – Mexican-American bands Grupo SG and Ultima Elexion perform. All ages, 9 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Buy tickets here.

The Scott Forbes Band performs on Saturday, June 3 in Ukiah. (Courtesy photo)

Saturday, June 3

Scott Forbes Band – Laytonville singer-songwriter Scott Forbes performs as part of the Veterans Art Project pop-up café featuring local artists that served in the United States Armed Forces. All ages, music from 11 am to 2 p.m., no cover, Alex Thomas Plaza, 310 S. State St., Ukiah, vetart.org.

The Rhythm Drivers – Blues band the Rhythm Drivers perform as part of Gualala Arts 12th Annual Auto Show and Pinewood Derby. The band comprises vocalist and harmonica player Brad Wilson, guitarist Jim Stice, bassist David French and drummer Carl Assmus. All ages, no cover, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., outdoor stage at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalarts.org.

Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.

Alyra Rose – Named after the constellation Alpha Lyra, Alyra Rose is a rambunctious, soulful singer/songwriter with captivating lyrical prowess. She blends elements of folk, pop, and soul to create a style uniquely her own. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 6 p.m., Parducci Wine Cellars, 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com.

Marcus McCallen – Performing in Northern California for over 20 years, guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs soulful and versatile music. He’s performed with Van Morrison, Chris Issak, Jerry Jeff Walker and others. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.

Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.

Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every first Saturday of the month. 21 and over, 7 to 10 p.m., no cover (food or beverage purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.

Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.