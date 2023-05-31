The Mendocino Setlist: May 29-June 4 offers an accordion and piano duo, country rock to support veterans, and blues rock at a car show on the coast

MENDOCINO Co., 5/29/22 – Coming off the cusp of a reflective and busy Memorial Day weekend, this week’s Setlist brings us a more relaxed schedule of live music events. It’s a great chance to get out and see talented local musicians perform. Highlights include Fort Bragg favorites accordionist Jan and pianist K.C. at the Slack Tide Cafe on Fri. June 2. The duo will perform lively renditions of classics by everyone from Frank Sinatra to the Beatles, even better, drink and food sales benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. On Sat. June 3, check out the Scott Forbes Band in Ukiah as they perform as part of the inspiring Veterans Art Project. The afternoon features art exhibitions by artists that have served in the military. If you find yourself on the coast on Saturday, head down to Gualala for the 12th Annual Car Show and Pinebox Derby to soak in the cool car vibes and enjoy danceable blues jams from the Rhythm Drivers.
Monday, May 29
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. All ages, 4 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Wednesday, May 31
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. All ages, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Thursday, June 1
Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Kokko’s, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-2651.
Friday, June 2
Jan & K.C. – Accordionist Jan and pianist K.C. perform music from the 1940s to the present, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Scott Joplin, the Beatles, easy listening rock and more. Drink and food sales benefit the Noyo Center for Marine Science. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Caspar Kings – The Caspar Kings will perform as part of the City of Fort Bragg’s Summer-Kick Off, a free event celebrating the start of summer with music, corn hole, food trucks, art, games and more. The band formed during the pandemic shelter-in-place orders. Their sound is a unique blending of the varied backgrounds of the musicians with the pairing of traditional guitar-oriented rock and the melodic stylings of steel pans. The sound is highlighted by the vocal harmonies of the band’s four singers. All ages, 4 to 8 p.m., no cover, Laurel and Franklin Streets, Fort Bragg, visitfortbraggca.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic. All ages, 5 to 8 p.m., Medium Art Gallery at Pear Tree Plaza, 522 E. Perkins St., Ukiah, (707) 234-8667, deepvalleyarts.org.
Beer Scouts – Sonoma County-based rock and blues trio the Beer Scouts perform originals and classics ranging from ZZ Top to the Monkees. All ages, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Los Guys – Ukiah-based acoustic trio Los Guys (formerly Those Guys) perform blues and rock. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Grupo SG and Ultima Elexion – Mexican-American bands Grupo SG and Ultima Elexion perform. All ages, 9 p.m., $15, the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com. Buy tickets here.
Saturday, June 3
Scott Forbes Band – Laytonville singer-songwriter Scott Forbes performs as part of the Veterans Art Project pop-up café featuring local artists that served in the United States Armed Forces. All ages, music from 11 am to 2 p.m., no cover, Alex Thomas Plaza, 310 S. State St., Ukiah, vetart.org.
The Rhythm Drivers – Blues band the Rhythm Drivers perform as part of Gualala Arts 12th Annual Auto Show and Pinewood Derby. The band comprises vocalist and harmonica player Brad Wilson, guitarist Jim Stice, bassist David French and drummer Carl Assmus. All ages, no cover, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., outdoor stage at Gualala Arts, 46501 Old State Hwy, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, gualalarts.org.
Bluegrass String Jam – Bluegrass musicians from throughout the region jam every first and third Saturday. The event is sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association. 21 and over, 3 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Alyra Rose – Named after the constellation Alpha Lyra, Alyra Rose is a rambunctious, soulful singer/songwriter with captivating lyrical prowess. She blends elements of folk, pop, and soul to create a style uniquely her own. 21 and over, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 6 p.m., Parducci Wine Cellars, 501 Parducci Rd., Ukiah, (707) 463-5357, parducci.com.
Marcus McCallen – Performing in Northern California for over 20 years, guitarist and singer Marcus McCallen performs soulful and versatile music. He’s performed with Van Morrison, Chris Issak, Jerry Jeff Walker and others. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 4 to 7 p.m., Slack Tide Cafe, 32430 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-8808, noyocenter.org.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, no cover (food or drink purchase required), 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River, (707) 202-9000, heritagehouseresort.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every first Saturday of the month. 21 and over, 7 to 10 p.m., no cover (food or beverage purchase required), McCarty’s Bar, 6951 East Rd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-5108.
Blue Luke – Local blues, rock and jazz guitarist Blue Luke Andrews performs. Luke was a child prodigy who began performing live in Mendocino County when he was fourteen. He completed a degree at the Berklee School of Music on a scholarship before going on to be the lead guitarist for Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, June 4
Live local music – Local musicians perform overlooking Noyo Harbor. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Princess Seafood Restaurant, 32096 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-3046, fvprincess.com.
Scott Forbes Band – Laytonville singer-songwriter Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, 1 to 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].