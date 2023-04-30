Mendocino Sheriff cancels alerts for structure fires in northern Mendocino, “Keys” and “Spyrock” incidents (updated 7:32pm)

Update 7:32: The Sheriff’s Office has now also cancelled the situational awareness alert for the Willits area fire in a new Nixle.

Update 7:30 p.m.: A new Nixle alert from the Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the “situational awareness” for the Laytonville Fire.

WILLITS, 4/29/23 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued two different Nixle alerts for structure fires, one in the greater Willits area at “33465 Bertha Keys Ways,” and one in the vicinity of 3511 Spyrock Road in the Laytonville area. Both alerts request situational awareness for those in the vicinity, but say no further action is needed.

According to scanner traffic, fire crews are on both scenes and some response calls are being reduced or cancelled due to the fire not being as reported on or being no longer needed to the Spyrick incident, but that has not been confirmed with official sources.

This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below.

