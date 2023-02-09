The Mendocino Setlist: February 10-16

Friday, February 10

Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.

Randy Hood – Lake County musician Randy Hood plays acoustic rock, folk, pop, R&B, and Americana classics. Free, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.

Los Morros del Norte – One of the most popular Mexican Norteño bands in the world, Los Morros del Norte performs, led by brothers Fermin, Javier, and Tomas Beltan, and their cousin Samuel Ayon. Grupo Supernova and Clave Trebol open. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.

Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellow and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.

DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.

Colby Lee – Self-described “one man band-ido” Colby Lee will perform at Mendocino’s favorite dive bar. 21 and over, free, 10 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.