The Mendocino Setlist: February 10-16

MENDOCINO Co., 2/9/22 – Valentine’s Day is on the horizon, and whether you’re single or coupled, you’ll love this week’s lineup of music. Highlights include eccentric folk-pop at the Shanachie Pub in Willits on Friday, an evening of natural wine and swinging beats in Mendocino, and two coastal Valentine’s Day events, including a fundraiser for the Mendocino Art Center.
Friday, February 10
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Randy Hood – Lake County musician Randy Hood plays acoustic rock, folk, pop, R&B, and Americana classics. Free, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Los Morros del Norte – One of the most popular Mexican Norteño bands in the world, Los Morros del Norte performs, led by brothers Fermin, Javier, and Tomas Beltan, and their cousin Samuel Ayon. Grupo Supernova and Clave Trebol open. 21 and over, $30, 8 p.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Rd., Redwood Valley. Tickets available here.
Towse – Singer-songwriter Grace Fellow and Mendocino-born fiddler Corwin Zekley perform a blend of folk-pop music. Towse cites Phoebe Bridgers, Joni Mitchell, Fiona Apple and Regina Spektor as influences. 21 and over, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
DJ En Vivo – DJ En Vivo spins Latin music every Friday. 21 and over, free, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Coyote Valley Casino, 77 BIA Rd. 288, Redwood Valley.
Colby Lee – Self-described “one man band-ido” Colby Lee will perform at Mendocino’s favorite dive bar. 21 and over, free, 10 p.m., Dick’s Place, 45070 Main St., Mendocino.
Saturday, February 11
Live local music – Local musicians and bands perform weekly. All ages, free, times vary, Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, free, 3-6 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Sterling the Sorcerer of Soar – DJ Sterling the Sorcerer of Soar spins amid natural wine being poured. Cover includes a glass of wine. All ages, $15, 5-7 p.m., Fog Bottle Shop, 45104 Main St., Mendocino.
Johnny Heldstab – Acoustic guitarist and singer Johnny Heldstab performs classic and contemporary rock and pop covers weekly. All ages, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 5200 Lounge at the Heritage House Resort & Spa, 5200 N. Hwy 1, Little River.
BackPorchTrio – Ukiah’s BackPorchTrio performs acoustic Americana originals and covers. All ages, free, 7 p.m., Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Clay Hawkins – Singer-songwriter and slide guitarist Clay Hawkins performs. Hawkins cites Neil Young, John Fahey, the Black Keys, Nick Cave and Radiohead as influences. 21 and over, free, 8 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Waylon and the Wild Cats – Local country band Waylon and the Wild Cats performs. All ages, 8 p.m., $12, The Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah. Tickets on sale here.
Sunday, February 12
Church of Boogie Woogie – Enjoy a little blues with your brunch when Wendy DeWitt and Kirk Harwood perform. All ages, free, 12 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
William Scott Forbes – Laytonville singer-songwriter William Scott Forbes performs with his band every Sunday. Grab a burger while you’re there. All ages, free, 2-7 p.m., The Peg House, 69501 Highway 101, Leggett.
Live local music – Local musicians perform every Sunday. All ages, free, 3 p.m., The Brickery, 961 Ukiah St., Mendocino.
Helene Eve – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Helene Eve performs soulful originals and covers ranging from folk, funk, blues, country and more. All ages, free, 1-4 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Jazz Dudes – Barney McClure, Pierre Archain and Greg Hester perform jazz favorites every Sunday. All ages, free, 6-8 p.m., Ukiah Brewing Company, 102 S. State St., Ukiah.
Monday, February 13
Vinyl night – Relax with a beer and the music of local record collectors each week. Guests are welcome to bring their favorite records, new and old, to play. Free, 4-6 p.m., Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville.
Jazz Night – The Mendocino Coast Jazz Society presents live local jazz every Monday evening. 21 and over, 6-9 p.m., The Company Store at the Redwood Event Center/Kokkos Bar, 301 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.
Tuesday, February 14
Alice Di Micele – Oregon-based Americana and folk singer-songwriter Alice De Micele performs a Valentine’s Day concert. Optional dinner before the concert is available. All ages, $20 for the concert (additional ticket required for dinner), dinner 5 p.m., concert 7 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar. Tickets on sale here.
David Rovics – Satirical singer-songwriter David Rovics performs a special Valentine’s Day-themed show to benefit the Mendocino Art Center. All ages, $20, 8 p.m., Flow Restaurant & Lounge, 45040 Main St., Mendocino. Tickets on sale at Out of This World and Harvest Market (Fort Bragg).
Wednesday, February 15
Earl Oliver – Local musician Earl Oliver performs jazz and blues. All ages, free, 6 p.m., Noyo River Grill, 32150 N. Harbor Dr., Fort Bragg.
Caspar Community Jam – The community is welcome every Wednesday for a night of music, food and creative expression. Bring an instrument and jam with fellow musicians, dance the night away, enjoy a plant-based potluck, and participate in arts and crafts. Contact JahSun at [email protected] for more information. All ages, free with donations welcome, 6:30 p.m., Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd., #84, Caspar.
Blues Invitational with Wendy DeWitt – Every Wednesday, join the Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, for a blues jam with musical friends from throughout the region. 21 and over, 7 p.m., free, Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday. 21 and over, 9 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Thursday, February 16
Tyler Grass & The Sherwood Mountain Boys – Tyler Grass performs solo followed by the Sherwood Mountain Boys, a bluegrass band. 21 and over, 7 p.m., Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits.
Third Thursday Poetry & Jazz – Willits- and Berkeley-based poet Kirk Lumpkin performs alongside improv jazz music. All ages, 7 p.m., Shindig, Verdant View off Annapolis Road at the Ranch Center in The Sea Ranch. Learn more here.
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control.