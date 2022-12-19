Eight restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 12/19/22 – Christmas Day is Sunday, December 25. While some folks enjoy preparing a grand, family-style supper with prime rib, ham, or crab and all the fixings, others prefer to let others do the cooking – or perhaps they don’t celebrate Christmas. Here’s a list of restaurants open on Christmas in Mendocino County.

Elk

SIBO Restaurant at the Elk Grove Inn – French-trained chef Victor Passalacqua will serve a unique meal in the oceanside dining room at the Elk Grove Inn’s restaurant, SIBO. Passalacqua’s Christmas menu is a much welcome change to the usual holiday fare – there’s a Cuban twist. This year he’s serving a whole pig roasted in a Caja China (a Cuban roasting box), rice and black beans, tomato and onion salad, yuca con mojo (marinated yucca root with garlic, onion, spices, lime and olive oil), coleslaw, carrots and raisin salad and tiramisu for dessert. $80 per person. Reservations required. 4:30-6 p.m., (707) 877-3321, 6300 S. Hwy 1, Elk.

Fort Bragg

Cucina Verona – Fort Bragg’s fine dining Italian restaurant is serving a special Christmas menu in addition to its regular menu. The special menu starts with pumpkin and white bean soup ($10), persimmon salad ($16), local dungeness crab cakes ($20); main courses include suet di sette pesci (seven fish stew) with prawns, crab, scallops, lobster, calamari, mussels and clams ($49), roasted turkey breast with pumpkin flan and pommes dauphine ($39), and horseradish crusted and herb-garlic stuffed prime rib with potato soufflé, asparagus and baby carrots ($49). Reservations recommended. 3-9 p.m., (707) 964-6844, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg.

Advertisements

Denny’s – Enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or treat yourself to a t-bone steak with all the fixings. 7 a.m.-10 p.m., (707) 964-8287, 901 N. Main St., Fort Bragg.

KW Saltwater Grill – Fort Bragg’s newest fine dining restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu with an appetizer, entree and dessert. Dinner reservations are available from 5:30-8:45 p.m. Reservations recommended. (707) 900-1667, 542 N. Main St.

Advertisements

The dining room at the Little River Inn. (Courtesy photo)

Little River

Little River Inn – The Little River Inn’s chef Marc Dyn and sous chef Joe Perez will serve an a la carte menu featuring seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, including from the inn’s family farm. There are many offerings for all palates and dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options. There are many small plate offerings, including dungeness crab and artichoke dip ($19), a winter farm salad with kale and roasted squash ($12), and the inn’s famous clam chowder ($16). There are six entrees offered, including prime rib with all the fixings ($55), roasted winter squash and locally foraged mushrooms ($28) and a traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes stew ($42). Desserts include egg nog creme brulee ($9), pickled pear spice cake ($8) and an almond frangipane tartlet ($10). A children’s menu is available. Reservations are available from 4-8 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling (707) 937-5942 or online here.

Mendocino

The Ravens – Enjoy a plant-based and primarily gluten-free Christmas at Stanford Inn by the Sea’s vegan restaurant, the Ravens. The menu includes a starter of corn-encrusted mushrooms with cashew ranch; soup of Big River garden vegetables and cannellini beans; salad of wild rice, apple, cranberry, carrot and butter lettuce with a cranberry vinaigrette; a choice of asparagus & zucchini gratin, pecan crusted tofu or portobello, or sweet corn tamales for an entree; and choice of pumpkin pie, berry cobbler, or a classic sundae for dessert. $85 per adult, $35 per child. Seatings start at 3:30 p.m. Reservations required. (707) 937-5615, 44850 Comptche Ukiah Rd., Mendocino.

Redwood Valley

Angelina’s Grill – Enjoy a reasonably priced Christmas meal at Angelina’s Grill at Coyote Valley Casino. (707) 485-0700, 77 BIA Rd 228, Redwood Valley.

Ukiah

Denny’s – Enjoy a Moons Over My Hammy egg sandwich or treat yourself to a t-bone steak with all the fixings. 6 a.m.-11 p.m., (707) 462-2332, 105 Pomeroy, Ukiah.

Sarah Stierch covers food, beverage, culture and breaking news for The Mendocino Voice. Contact Stierch at [email protected] The Voice maintains editorial control and independence.

Advertisements