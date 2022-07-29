It’s hot in Mendocino County: Ukiah highs consistently hit 100 this week ￼

UKIAH, CA, 7/29/22 – Like in many places around the world this summer, this week was especially hot for Northern California. In parts of the Trinity River Valley, temperatures reached 116 degrees on Thursday; in Ukiah, the high was 103.

According to a map from Heat.gov, the newly-launched website this week from the National Integrated Heat Health Information System, much of inland Mendocino County is currently classified under an Excessive Heat Watch or Excessive Heat Warning – with forecasted temperatures at the highest end ranging from 105 degrees to 110 degrees.

The new Heat.gov site also provides comprehensive data regionally around climate and health, such as its index ranking social vulnerability to future heat events. Mendocino County scored 0.724 – with 1.0 being the most vulnerable – across combined categories of socioeconomic status, household composition & disability, minority status & language, and housing & transportation.

Those browsing can also find tools and information around heat health and safety, planning and preparation advice, and upcoming webinars providing information on coping with high heat.

NWS Eureka provides seven-day forecasts for Mendocino County locations; not surprisingly, the next week in Ukiah looks rainless with hot days and cool nights. You can look up the specific forecast for your part of the region here.

“Generally, it’s a drier heat so you might not sweat as much and you might not realize you’re as hot – so you need to be extra careful to drink plenty of water,” a representative from NWS Eureka told The Mendocino Voice.

During periods of high heat, the National Weather Service also recommends saving strenuous activities for the coolest part of the day, avoiding time in the sun, running air conditions and fans, and checking in on vulnerable community members.

Heat stroke and exhaustion symptoms Symptoms What to do Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating

– Cold, pale, clammy skin

– Fast, weak pulse

– Nausea or vomiting

– Muscle cramps

– Tiredness or weakness

– Dizziness

– Headache

– Fainting – Move to a cool place

– Loosen your clothes

– Put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath

– Sip water



Get medical help right away if:



– You are throwing up

– Your symptoms get worse

– Your symptoms last longer than one hour Heat Stroke – High body temperature (103℉ or higher)

– Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

– Fast, strong pulse

– Headache

– Dizziness

– Nausea

– Confusion

– Fainting – Call 911 immediately

– Move person to a cooler place

– Help lower temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

– Do NOT give the person anything to drink