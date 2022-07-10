Fire crews responding to a fire in Ukiah

Update 12 p.m. — Forward progress has been stopped.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/10/22 — Fire crews are on the scene of a wildfire in the Ukiah area, and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Nixle alert requesting “situational awareness” for those in the area. The fire is reported to be in the vicinity of South State Street and Oak Knoll Rd and North Court Road, on the south end of Ukiah.

We will continue to update as more information becomes available, and information will also be updated on mendoready.org.

