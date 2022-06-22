Cal Fire Mendocino reminds residents that fireworks are illegal

MENDOCINO Co., 6/22/21 — The ongoing drought means that this summer is predicted to bring historically high fire risks, and as always, fireworks remain illegal in Mendocino County. Although there may be professional fireworks events scheduled, please keep yourselves and your neighbors safe in the coming weeks and avoid activities that could result in stray sparks.

Here’s a reminder the Cal Fire Mendocino:

Mendocino County, CA – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit is reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal in Mendocino County.

Fourth of July is synonymous for sun, fun, barbecuing, and fireworks. Two out of five fires on the Fourth of July are caused by fireworks, more than any other cause of fires. Fireworks are inherently dangerous, and children are at the greatest risk of injury.

CAL FIRE Unit Chief Luke Kendall asks Mendocino residents to do their part to have a safe holiday, help prevent wildfires and injuries caused by fireworks. The risk of starting a fire after years of drought and with the current dry conditions is extremely high.

CAL FIRE is also reminding the public of the state’s zero tolerance regarding the use or sale of illegal fireworks. CAL FIRE is working closely with local law enforcement and firefighting agencies to seize illegal fireworks and prosecute those found in possession of them.

Any person can be held liable for the fire-fighting costs as well as property damage costs associated with the start of a wildfire. Often, these costs can be into the millions of dollars.

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at professional fireworks show. Check your local area for professional shows and do not risk your safety and the safety of others by using illegal and dangerous fireworks at home.

Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July! One Less Spark means One Less Wildfire