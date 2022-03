MENDOCINO Co., 3/21/22 — A 26-year-old motorcyclist from Willits died in a solo crash on Highway 1 south of Newport on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the man was headed north around 1:10 p.m. when he struck a guardrail on a curve north of Ocean Meadow Circle. Investigators say the victim was riding a 2011 Suzuki Hayabusa, but his name is not yet being released. You can check out the CHP’s press release below:

