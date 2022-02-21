Public health director, public health officer, cannabis program director and other county employees up for performance evaluations

MENDOCINO Co., 2/21/22 — The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will be meeting two days in a row Feb. 24 – 25 to conduct performance evaluations for nine public employees in closed session. What does that mean for the public? If you’ve got something to say about one of the county employees up for review, this is your moment.

The following employees are on the agenda:

Public Health Director Anne Molgaard (who was just recently appointed to the job)

Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren

Cannabis Program Director Kristin Nevedal

Transportation Director Howard Dashiell

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Director Jenine Miller

General Services Agency Director Janelle Rau

Social Services Director Bekkie Emery

Agricultural Commissioner Jim Donnelly

Cultural Services Agency Director Deborah Samson

The performance review meetings start at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 and 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.The board will be accepting public comment before going into closed session. Meeting agendas are available at https://mendocino.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Advertisements