Judge denies prosecutors’ request to revoke bail for former Ukiah cop accused of petty theft while out on bail￼

UKIAH, 2/22/22 — Former Ukiah Police Department Sgt. Kevin Murray, who is facing felony sex crime charges, remains out on bail awaiting trial with criminal cases pending in both Mendocino and Lake counties. Mendocino County prosecutors filed a motion Feb. 2 to revoke Murray’s bail after an arrest warrant for petty theft was issued in Lake County, citing an alleged failure to follow and obey all laws as a condition of his release, but Judge Carly Dolan declined to order Murray into custody.

The Ukiah Daily Journal reported last week that Murray was cited for petty theft in connection with a report of a lost wallet at a grocery store in November, 2021. Lakeport police allege that Murray was caught on camera picking the wallet up, but when he returned it there was $16 and some jewelry missing.

Lake County prosecutors could not immediately be reached for an update on Murray’s case, however, Mendocino County prosecutors cited that case as evidence that Murray may have failed to follow the terms of his bail, which require criminal defendants to “obey all laws.” Judge Dolan denied that request on Feb. 15.

In Mendocino County Murray’s been charged with burglary, multiple forms of sexual assault, preparing false evidence and possession of an illegal AR-15 considered to be an assault weapon under state law. He was originally charged in three (1, 2, 3) separate criminal complaints but those charges have been consolidated into one case. Murray is currently scheduled to go to trial March 14. If convicted on all charges he will be forced to register as a sex offender.

He’s also facing a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 12, 2021, by former UPD Detective Isabel Siderakis, who alleges that Murray sexually assaulted her and attempted to coerce her into sex acts in a hotel room on a work trip. Siderakis also alleges that Murray discriminated and sexually harassed her, creating a hostile workplace. Siderakis and Murray have a case management conference scheduled with Judge Jeanine Nadel at 11 a.m. March 4 in Mendocino County Superior Court.

Court records indicate that Murray is being represented by at least four different attorneys in his criminal defense, including lead attorney Stephen Gallenson of Andrian, Gallenskin and Gaskell in Santa Rosa. TMV has reached out to Gallenson for comment on his client’s behalf.