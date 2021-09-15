Early voter turnout estimated at 50 percent — preliminary results expected around 8 p.m.

MENDOCINO Co., 9/14/21 — The fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political career is on the line this evening as voters throughout the Golden State weigh in on his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here in Mendocino County Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie, who also serves as county clerk and assessor, estimated late this morning that roughly 50 percent of the ballots mailed out Aug. 16 had been returned by voters early — but there’s still time to turn them in by hand, or even mail them in, and have your vote counted.

“The ballots have to be postmarked by today, and then they have seven days to get to us,” Bartolomie said. “If they’re received after seven days, they’re late and we don’t count them, by law.”

There have also been ballot drop boxes set up at the following locations:

300 Seminary Ave., Ukiah

501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah

111 E. Commercial St., Willits

416 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg

451 School St., Point Arena

Voters can also vote in person at the county elections office or at any of roughly polling places open county-wide, but bring your mail in ballot — as anyone who lost theirs will have to settle for voting on a provisional ballot. The polls close at 8 p.m. and initial results are expected shortly after that — and we’ll update you here as the results come in. As election night continues, Bartolomie’s office plans to update their results about once every two hours. After that, the county has 30 days to do the “final canvass” and certify the results of the recall.

For a look at the different possible ways the recall could turn out, we recommend this CalMatters article on “Three ways the California recall could go.”

