CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” this Labor Day weekend

MENDOCINO Co., 9/2/21 — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be implementing a “maximum enforcement period” this weekend due to the Labor Day holiday. The increased enforcement will be focused on impaired drivers, according to the announcement, and will take place beginning Friday, September 3 at 6 p.m., continuing through midnight on Monday, September 6.

Here’s the announcement from the CHP:

MAKE LABOR DAY TRAVEL SAFETY A TOP PRIORITY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Labor Day weekend is approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a road trip. In anticipation of the increased traffic that often accompanies a holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP).

The holiday enforcement effort begins Friday, September 3, at 6:01 p.m., and continues through 11:59 p.m. Monday, September 6. To help keep motorists safe, officers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the road. Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol – it also comes from cannabis, illicit drugs, and prescription drugs, or a combination of any of these.

Traffic safety efforts by the CHP during the 2020 Labor Day MEP resulted in more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence. Sadly, 46 people died in crashes throughout California that weekend – many of whom were not wearing a seat belt.

“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers, and other motorists safe.”

All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional training on detecting impaired drivers. California also has the nation’s highest number of Drug Recognition Experts (DRE) – an officer specifically trained to identify drug impairment. During the upcoming holiday weekend, DREs will be on duty throughout the state.

If you suspect that a driver is impaired, keep your distance and call 9-1-1. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a complete description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel. That telephone call may save someone’s life.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.