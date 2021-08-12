Ballots going out next week for the governor’s recall election on September 14

MENDOCINO Co., 8/12/21 — The statewide election in which California voters will decide whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is set for September 14, and in Mendocino County, ballots will begin to be mailed out to registered voters next week on August 16.

Competed ballots can be returned by mail, or dropped in a number of official boxes around the county. No postage is needed for either option, and the drop boxes will be open 24/7 beginning on August 16. The boxes are located in Willits, Fort Bragg, Point Arena, and two locations in Ukiah, including outside the county administration building on Low Gap Road. Voters will also be able to vote at a polling location, but voting by mail or drop box is recommended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The official ballots will come with a sample ballot, and registered voters will also receive a statewide voter information guide mailed by the state. Registered Mendocino County voters that do not receive a ballot by August 30 should contact the county election office to receive a replacemen at (707) 234-6819 or email us at [email protected]. You can check your voter registration at this link.

The ballots will ask voters two questions: whether to recall the current governor, in which a no vote would keep Newsom in office, and then a question as to which candidate should replace him if recalled. You can read more about the official candidates in this guide from CalMatters.

Here’s the announcement and more information from the Mendocino County, including the specific locations of drop boxes and polling stations:

• Official Mendocino County Ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the State of California, including Mendocino County voters on August 16, 2021. If you do not receive your ballot by August 30, 2021, please call our office or come by our Ukiah office so we can get you a replacement ballot. The local Sample Ballot information pamphlet will be included with your official ballot. You will also receive a statewide Voter Information Guide that will be mailed directly to you by the State.

During this pandemic, we encourage you to stay home, stay safe, vote the ballot you receive in the mail and return your ballot either through the mail or a Ballot Drop Box Location (listed below) at your earliest convenience. With this election, we can open and process your ballot as soon as we receive it. We cannot upload any results until 8 pm on Election Night.

• When returning your voted ballot – NO postage is necessary, whether you mail your ballot/envelope or deposit it into a Ballot Drop Off box. All drop off locations are available 24/7.

MENDOCINO COUNTY BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS –

WILL BE OPEN 24/7 BEGINNING AUGUST 16, 2021 THROUGH 8 PM ON ELECTION DAY:

CITY OF WILLITS (open 24/7)111 E COMMERCIAL ST – WILLITS CITY OF FORT BRAGG (24/7)416 N FRANKLIN ST – FORT BRAGG CITY OF POINT ARENA (24/7)451 SCHOOL ST – POINT ARENA MENDOCINO CO ADMIN BLDG (24/7)501 LOW GAP RD – UKIAH CITY OF UKIAH (24/7)300 SEMINARY AVE – UKIAH

You are welcome to call our office and verify your residence address, to make sure we have your most current information.

When returning your ballot – don’t forget to sign the back of the return envelope, we can’t count your ballot if it doesn’t have your signature. If you forget to sign it, we will contact you by mail so we can get a signature from you.

If you are worried that your signature has drastically changed, please re-register at www.registertovote.ca.gov or call our office, we will be happy to mail you a new voter registration card.

We check every signature – if your signature does not match, we will contact you by mail so it can be corrected.

We will have “In-Person Polling” locations throughout the County for those voters who need assistance or need to visit a polling location. You can drop your ballot off at any polling location in Mendocino County on Election Day.

**IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AT A POLLING LOCATION –

YOU MUST TAKE THE BALLOT YOU RECEIVE IN THE MAIL WITH YOU

TO SURRENDER, OR YOU WILL VOTE A PROVISIONAL BALLOT**

MENDOCINO COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS – OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY:

THURSTON AUTO PLAZA2800 N STATE ST – UKIAH BROOKTRAILS COMMUNITY CENTER24860 BIRCH ST – WILLITS MENDOCINO FIRE – MEETING ROOM44700 LITTLE LAKE RD — MENDOCINO REDWOOD VALLEY GRANGE8650 EAST RD – REDWOOD VALLEY WILLITS COMMUNITY CENTER111 E COMMERCIAL ST – WILLITS LITTLE RIVER INN- ABALONE ROOM7901 HWY 1 – LITTLE RIVER NEW LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH750 YOSEMITE DR – UKIAH LAYTONVILLE LIONS FIRE HALL44920 WILLIS AVE – LAYTONVILLE CHAPEL OF THE REDWOODS31201 COMPTCHE UKIAH RD – COMPTCHE ***NEW*** ORR CREEK COMMONSCOMMUNITY ROOM 355 BRUSH ST –UKIAH C.V. STARR CENTER300 S LINCOLN ST – FORT BRAGG MENDOCINO CO FAIRGROUNDS***NEW*** AUDITORIUM – BOONVILLE ***NEW*** UKIAH SENIOR CENTERBARTLETT HALL – 495 LESLIE ST – UKIAH FB VETERANS MEMORIAL BLDG360 N. HARRISON ST – FORT BRAGG VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BLDG451 SCHOOL ST – POINT ARENA POTTER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL MULTI-PURPOSE RM. 10401 MAIN ST – POTTER VLY CASPAR COMMUNITY CENTER15051 CASPAR RD – CASPAR COMMUNITY CENTER – MAIN HALL47950 CENTER ST – GUALALA HOPLAND FIRE DEPARTMENT21 FELIZ CREEK RD – HOPLAND SAINT MARY’S CHURCH – PARISH HALL900 S. OAK ST., UKIAH ROUND VALLEY JUSTICE COURT – DROP OFF ONLY 76270 GRANGE ST – COVELO

ALL POLLING LOCATIONS ARE OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY – 7 am – 8 pm

ROUND VALLEY BALLOT DROP IS OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY – 7 am – 8 pm

If you are mailing your ballot through USPS, it must be mailed by Election Day. If mailing on Election Day, be sure to get it postmarked. If you use a Ballot Drop Off Location, please drop it off by 8 pm on Election Day, all drop box locations will be locked at 8 pm on Election night.

• All of our “In Person” Polling locations will follow all Public Health Orders, including social distancing, wearing facial coverings, and having hand sanitizer and gloves available.

If you have any questions, please call the Elections office at (707) 234-6819 or email us at [email protected]