The show must go on: Noyo Theater kicks off reopening fundraiser, will screen 1940s film on May 4

WILLITS, 4/3/21 — Many Mendocino County businesses and industries have remained operational during the last year, or have found creative ways to adapt their services, but the pandemic has hit particular portions of the local economy harder than others. In particular, many arts, culture, and community performance spaces have suffered or struggled to provide ways to offer socially distanced events, and are now exploring safe ways to re-open as COVID-19 case numbers drop and restrictions are lifted.

For most of 2020, the Noyo Theater in Willits, like Coast Cinemas in Fort Bragg, has offered popcorn and concessions for sale while the big screens have remained largely dark due to public health requirements. Now, the Noyo is planning a re-opening event in time for the theater’s 81st birthday, including a showing of the first movie to play there in 1940, “Dark Command.” The theater has also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 for re-opening.

Here is information about the screening from the Noyo’s Facebook post:

Coming back May 4th, our 81st birthday. We are showing the first movie to play at the Noyo, “Dark Command”. Check out the Willits news from May 4th, 1940. This will be a fundraiser to help us keep this beautiful cinema alive. Admission as a donation is up to you. The movie has been restored & digitized to perfection. Hope you come see it. We will run it at least a week. Noyo Theater via Facebook

Here’s the announcement about the re-opening showing and more info from the GoFundMe campaign :