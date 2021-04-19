New fire, “Feliz Incident,” burning near McNab Rancb, NNW of Hopland

“

WILLITS, 4/18/21 — A wildfire is burning near the intersection of Feliz Creek Drive and McNab Ranch Road, in the hills north-northwest of Hopland. As of 10:20 p.m. scanner chatter indicated that though the fire had not been stopped, a firefighter was heard to say “everything’s looking good…but it’s gonna be a long night.” Also heard over the scanner, a firefighter said that they could handle the situation with the resources at the scene.

No word on acerage or if structures are involved but we’ll continue to monitor.

