Spring Market event from the Mendocino County Herb Guild happening March 20

WILLITS, 3/5/21 — As Mendocino County approaches the equinox and various plants and trees bloom around the county, local herbalists, artists, and artisans are also planning a re-emergence with a new spring market event planned for March 20. That day, the Mendocino County Herb Guild and related vendors will be set up starting at 11a.m. at 90 S. Main Street in Willits, the usual location of the farmers’ market, and in the event of rain, will re-schedule for the following week.
Vendors can still apply to participate until March 7. The event details are below, and you can also find more info on the Facebook page:
Celebrate the arrival of spring with us!
SPRING MARKET! Join us on Spring Equinox, March 20th, 2021,
at the SPRING MARKET in Willits, 90 South Main Street, from 11 till 4 p.m.
We look forward to connecting with our community in a safe, healthy and joyful way.
The SPRING MARKET is free for all!
Please come and check out the offers:
Shop handcrafted local goods made by herbalists, local artists and artisans.
Get free information from local herbalists, tips for cultivating herbs, using herbs for
immune support, and even for a “spring cleanse”.
We will have a raffle, and free giveaways for the kids to take home.
Physical distancing and mask wearing will be required, a sanitation station will be on site.
If it rains that day, the Market will be held 1 week later, same time and location.
The event is sponsored by the Mendocino County Herb Guild. See you there!
For vendor applications or further event details: info@mendocinoherbguild.com
Location Hosts: Pete Swanton and Steve Marston