Spring Market event from the Mendocino County Herb Guild happening March 20

WILLITS, 3/5/21 — As Mendocino County approaches the equinox and various plants and trees bloom around the county, local herbalists, artists, and artisans are also planning a re-emergence with a new spring market event planned for March 20. That day, the Mendocino County Herb Guild and related vendors will be set up starting at 11a.m. at 90 S. Main Street in Willits, the usual location of the farmers’ market, and in the event of rain, will re-schedule for the following week.

Vendors can still apply to participate until March 7. The event details are below, and you can also find more info on the Facebook page: