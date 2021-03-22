City of Willits asks for input on urban forest management plan

WILLITS, 3/22/21 — The City of Willits is asking residents to contribute input on the municipality’s trees as the city develops a “urban forest management plan,” which will shape how Willits’ trees are cared for in future years. The city has put together a survey for residents and people who work in Willits to fill out, and responses will be kept anonymous. In the past, the removal or trimming of trees in Willits’ public places and parks has caused outcry amongst residents, and the survey announcement states that this is a way for “your voice to be heard.”
Here’s the announcement and the survey link:
Willits Urban Forest Management Plan Survey
The City of Willits wants your input on taking care of our urban forest. The City’s urban forest is made up of trees growing on private property, along City streets, and in parks. Willits is in the process of creating its Urban Forest Management Plan (UFMP), which will guide the City and tree care professionals to proactively and effectively manage our trees. The success of the UFMP relies on the public’s input. To ensure the UFMP considers and incorporates the priorities of the people who live and work in Willits, the following survey is provided for your voice to be heard. We want to know where focus should be placed as the City’s urban forest program is continually improved. Your feedback will be kept anonymous, and findings from the survey will only be reported in group form. All survey responses will be stored securely and confidentially. Your participation is completely voluntary, and you may stop the survey at any time. We appreciate you taking part in this important process. For additional information about the City’s Urban Forest Management Plan, please contact Project Manager Ryan Allen at rallen@dudek.com.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/willitstrees