City of Willits asks for input on urban forest management plan

WILLITS, 3/22/21 — The City of Willits is asking residents to contribute input on the municipality’s trees as the city develops a “urban forest management plan,” which will shape how Willits’ trees are cared for in future years. The city has put together a survey for residents and people who work in Willits to fill out, and responses will be kept anonymous. In the past, the removal or trimming of trees in Willits’ public places and parks has caused outcry amongst residents, and the survey announcement states that this is a way for “your voice to be heard.”

Here’s the announcement and the survey link: