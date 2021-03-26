A year of COVID data: what we’ve seen

This graph shows total case count on the left axis. On the right axis are the daily new cases, as well as a 7 day, lagging, rolling average of daily increases. The green bars are holidays, beginning on the left with Memorial day, then Independence Day, Labor Day, Halloween, the day before Thanksgiving (no numbers were available on Thanksgiving), Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve. A fairly obvious pattern of surges following holidays is evident. Since the end of the holiday season, and the change in the weather, cases have crashed.
WILLITS, 3/25/21 — The one year anniversary of both the statewide California lockdown, and the first COVID case in a Mendocino County resident passed last week with little fanfare. (Read our coverage from that day here)
On March 18, 2020 the County of Mendocino began releasing data on the COVID cases and locations. Of course, at first there was only one data point, a person living on the South Coast who’d contract the virus. But soon enough the county had to formalize its announcements, and began publishing a “dashboard” with each day’s new cases and various statistics. Mendocino’s dashboard turned out to be one of the better efforts on the part of a poorer, small county to inform the public of the relevant demographic information — outshining the efforts of even larger, wealthier counties. Since then The Mendocino Voice has been inputting this data, and collating it into various graphs that show the progress of infection and death through our population over the last year.
So here are our latest graphs, 53 weeks of COVID data: