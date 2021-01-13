Mobile home burns at Rancho Del Rey Estates in Ukiah

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/21 — A fire at Rancho del Rey Estates, a mobile home park in Ukiah, destroyed a mobile home this morning. No human was injured, but it appears that a pet may have perished. The species is currently unclear, but likely not a dog.

A destroyed mobile home at the Rancho del Rey Estates mobile home park. 1/13/21 (Courtesy Ukiah Valley Fire Authority)

According to neighbors, a man was charging his car battery, which caught fire. The man ran into his house for a fire extinguisher, but upon returning outside found his car fully engulfed. The fire quickly spread to his mobile home, the interior of which was destroyed.

The fire necessitated that natural gas be turned off to that section of the park, and PG&E trucks were on the scene.

As of 2 p.m. fire trucks were still on the scene, but the fire had been controlled.

The mobile home park sits at the corner of Leslie Ave. and Gobbi Street.