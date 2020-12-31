Gualala woman reported missing — search and rescue operation continues today

MENDOCINO Co., 12/31/20 — Mendocino County Search and Rescue are conducting a search for Kerry Ann Bonanno, a Gualala woman who last known location was at her home on Old Stage Road. Bonanno is 69 years old, and 5 feet, six inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information about her disappearance should contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086.

Bonanno reportedly called a friend around 4 p.m. on December 30, and said she was walking into the woods “because she was despondent,” according to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Friends and family began a search with assistance from the South Coast Fire Department, and continued with Search and Rescue overnight in the vicinity of the 37000 of Old Stage Road. Search and rescue will continue looking for Bonanno this morning, bringing dogs to the vicinity.

Here’s the announcement from MCSO: